Talk to Papa Joe: Ako ra ba ang sad-an?

Dear Papa Joe,

My name is Calli, usa ka dalaga nga puno ug pangandoy sa kinabuhi. This story of mine is about sa usa ka tawo nga dako’g part sa akong kinabuhi. I grow up in the city sa among lugar. I was already 15 yrs old when nag-stay na ko’g province which I started study there and met this guy called Azure. He is good looking, moreno, taas, and he’s half Chinese. It’s a long story on how we’ve met, but to make it short nagkauyab mi. We’ve been together for 2 years now. But earlier this year I got pregnant, without noticing that there was already a little life growing inside my womb. I still hung out with friends, drinking, and staying up late. I only found out I was pregnant when one night after school I was bleeding and there’s this blood and naay murag tiki by the way fetus na diay to. I was rushed to the hospital and the doctors confirmed I was 2 months pregnant, In short, I had a miscarriage. I was devastated and I kept asking why? Ngano’ng ako pa man ang giwad-ag katungod nga mahimong inahan? Yes, I was only 17 but don’t I have the right to raise a child? After what happened, Azure distanced from me. He always finds a way to pick a fight. And what’s worse? He always brings it up, putting all the blame on me for why our little one is gone.

But ako ra ba ang sad-an? Nga even if siya mismo naka-notice na nga naay something sa akong behavior which is mausab-usab akong mode gibalewala ra niya kay okay ra daw.

Sala raba nako or sala sad niya kay mismo siya wa man say paki sa akoa throughout that time? Please tell me sala ba nako ang tanan?

Calli

Calli,

Nahitabo na man na, dili na na mabalik. Kon kinsay sad-an? Kamong duha kay kamo mismong duha ang naghimo ana. Inyo man gisudlan na ug karon lang ninyo na-realize. Una, estudyante ka pa nisulod mo’g buhat sa minyo ug kabalo unta ka unsay pwede mahitabo. Sige pa ka’g laag ug inom. Mao nga uwahi na ang pagmahay. Wa koy laing matambag nimo gawas nga magbag-o ka kay wake up call na na nimo, ug about sa imong uyab, timbang-timbanga ang mga red flags nga imong nakita.

Papa Joe