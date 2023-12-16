Tam-is nga 3-peat sa Magis Eagles

Gikompleto sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles ang three-peat human nila gipilde ang University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers sa kulbahinam nga Game 3 sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school championship sa Biyernes sa gabii, Disyembre 15, sa Cebu Coliseum.

Ang ikatulong sunodsunod nga titulo sa Magis Eagles maoy nituldok sa malampuson nga Cesafi career ni Ateneo star player Jared Bahay.

Si Bahay, ang top high school player sa nasod, maoy nakadawat sa Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Iyang gipangulohan ang Ateneo de Cebu sa Game 3 pinaagi sa 14 puntos, 11 ka rebounds, tulo ka steals ug usa ka block.

Gitapos sa Magis Eagles ang championship series, 2-1, aron langkaton ang ikaduha nga three-peat ug ikapito nga overall high school title.

Unang midaug og titulo ang Ateneo de Cebu niadtong tuig 2012, gisundan kini og three-peat sa tuig 2014 ngadto 2016 ug karon nga three-peat

Ang backcourt partner ni Bahay, Froilan Maglasang, nitampo og 11 puntos, siyam ka rebounds, tulo ka assists ug duha ka steals alang sa Magis Eagles.

Ang Magis Eagles forward nga si Jelo Rota nidugang og 9 puntos ug 8 ka rebounds, samtang si RJ Dacalos mitunol og 8 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds.

Si John Dela Torre maoy highest-pointer sa UV nga adunay 15 puntos ug si Rodolfo Cambarijan nakahimo og 14 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds.

Sa Game 1 sa championship series, gipakuratan sa UV ang Ateneo de Cebu, 62-54. Mibalos ang Magis Eagles sa Game 2 diin ilang gilubong ang Baby Lancers, 80-65, aron dalhon ang series sa winner-take-all Game 3.

Samtang, human sa nindot nga high school career, si Bahay motabok ngadto sa kaulohan alang na sa collegiate ranks ubos sa University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines.