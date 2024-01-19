Tamayo mibiya sa Golden Kings

Ang Sugboanon nga si Carl Ta­mayo, kinsa niduwa sa Ja­pan B.League, nibiya sa Ryu­kyu Golden Kings, pahibawo sa iyang management, Virtual Playground, niadtong Huwebes, Enero 18, 2024.

Matod sa Virtual Playground, si Tamayo naglaum nga mo “explore new horizons...to showcase his skills and make a more significant contribution to another team” sa pag-release sa Golden Kings sa Sugboanong basketbolista sugod sa Biyernes, Enero 19.

“We believe that finding a team where Carl can maximize his potential and make a substantial impact is in his best interest,” matod sa management ni Tamayo sa usa ka pamahayag nga gikutlo sa gmanetwork.com

Nipasalamat si Tamayo sa Golden Kings sa kahigayunan nga gihatag kaniya.

“Though my time with the team may be ending, your support will forever be etched in my heart,” matod niya.

Gikompirmar sa Golden Kings ang kalambuan, nga niingon nga kini tungod sa kakuwang sa oras sa duwa alang kang Tamayo.

“This was a difficult decision but taking into consideration both the current team situation and the lack of sufficient playing time for Carl, both parties mutually agreed that proceeding with a contract termination is best for the team and Carl’s future basketball career,” matod sa team.