Tan boluntaryong mibakasyon samtang giimbestigar ang Cebu City procurement

Boluntaryong niluwat sa iyang posisyon isip Cebu City Administrator ug chairman sa Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) si Engr. Albert Tan aron tugotan si Mayor Nestor Archival nga mag-imbestigar sa mga reklamo kabahin sa procurement system sa siyudad.

Matod ni Chief of Staff Kenneth Siasar, nakadawat ang Mayor’s Office og mga reklamo gikan sa mga suplayer, lakip ang pasangil nga adunay dili patas nga pagpagawas sa bidding documents.

Tungod niini, nakahukom si Archival nga magpahigayon og mas lawom nga imbestigasyon. Nisumiter dayon si Tan og sulat nga boluntaryong motahan sa iyang mga katungdanan aron tugotan ang imbestigasyon ug malimpyuhan ang iyang ngalan ug ang administrasyon.

“It’s not a resignation letter,” pasabot ni Siasar.

Matod ni Siasar, naka-leave karon si Tan ug ang iyang pagbalik magdepende sa resulta sa imbestigasyon ug desisyon sa mayor.

“Whatever it is, the outcome of the investigation is the prerogative of the mayor, either to bring him back or to continue with the current status,” dugang niya.

Samtang wala si Tan, gitudlo si City Attorney Briccio Joseph Boholst isip acting city administrator sugod Sept. 18, samtang magpabilin siyang city attorney. / CAV