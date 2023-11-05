Tatum, 25, mitali og history

Nimugna og 32 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds si Jayson Ta­tum aron agakon ang league-leader Boston Celtics sa laing kadaugan batok sa Brooklyn Nets, 124-114, ning Dominggo, Oktubre 5, 2023 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sa 2nd quarter pa lang ning sangkaa, nakaugbok og kasaysayan si Tatum isip labing ba­tan-ong magduduwa sa Cel­tics nga na­kaabot og 10,000 puntos. Nag-edad siya og 25.

Usa si Tatum sa lima ka mga magduduwa nga nakahatag og dobleng numero nga puntos alang sa Celtics, nga maoy bugtong wala pa napilde sa season ug naggunit og 5-0 nga rekord.

Si Jaylen Brown nidugang og 23 puntos alang sa Cel­tics, nihatag og 22 si Kristaps Porzingis, nitampo og 18 si Jrue Holiday samtang niamot og 11 si Luke Kornet.

“We have depth and we’re extremely talented from top-to-bottom,” matod ni Tatum.

“What’s special about this group is we’ve got some really good guys and we got some guys (who) really just compete. Guys (who) want to win.”

Ang Nets, nga natagak sa 3-3 nga rekord, gipangulohan ni Cam Thomas pinaagi sa iyang 27 puntos samtang nitunol og 19 puntos matag usa sila si Spencer Dinwiddie ug Mikal Bridges.

Naglabaw ang Celtics og 70-58 sa halftime apan sa sa­yong bahin sa 4th quarter, nakasikit ang Nets, 96-95.

Human niini, nagpabuto og 14-4 run ang Celtics aron kontrolahon pagbalik ang duwa hangtod na sa katapusang gutlo.

“We (have) to win these games,” matod ni Porzingis. “We were not having our best nights and we did that.”

Ang Nets ningkombati nga wala ang ilang tulo ka starters nga sila si center Nic Claxton (sprained right ankle), po­wer forward Cameron Johnson (strained left calf missed), ug Ben Simmons (back injury maintenance).

“Just assessing where we are this time of the season,” matod ni Nets coach Jacques Vaughn sa wala pa nagsugod ang duwa dihang gipangutana kabahin ni Simons.

“With the back-to-back — not saying that this will continue — but the maintenance is part of his progression right now for this part of the season.”