Tatum, Celtics migisi sa Nets

Pinaagi sa pagpangulo ni Jayson Tatum, gitali sa Boston Celtics ang ilang ikalima nga sunodsunod nga daog pinaagi sa pagkuniskunis sa Brooklyn Nets 118-110 sa Miyerkules, Pebrero 14, 2024 sa tugkaran sa hosts.

Si Tatum nitapos sa duwa nga dunay 41 puntos ug 14 ka rebounds. Ika 25 na kini niya nga niiskor siya og labing minos 40 sa regular season, diin ang labing taas niya 60 puntos.

Human siya nitali og 16 sa first quarter ug dugang 15 sa second quarter, nipasulod lang siya og siyam sa second half.

“We’ve got a really good team where in any given possession we could have two, three advantages and it’s not always just going to be me,” matod ni Tatum. “So just understanding that and knowing that I need my teammates. I need everybody, we all need each other.”

Si Jaylen Brown nidugang og 19 puntos alang sa Celtics, kinsa milambo ngadto sa 42-12 ug maoy mo-host sa Nets karong Huwebess sa katapusang duwa sa duha ka team sa dili pa ang All-Star break.

Komportable nga nag-una ang Celtics samtang nagduwa nga wala si Kristaps Porzingis tungod sa bun-og sa iyang likod. Si coach Joe Mazzulla miingon nga ang starting center sa Boston mahimo’ng makaduwa sa Miyerkules.

Si Mikal Bridges niiskor og 27 puntos ug si Cam Thomas adunay 26 alang sa Nets, kinsa napildi sa ikaupat nga higayon sulod sa lima ka duwa.

“These high-level guys, once they get going, we started to trap him a little bit, but they’ve got so much shooting out there,” matod ni Nets coach Jacque Vaughn.