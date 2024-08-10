Tatum gibangko

Gipikhan ni Boston legend ug Hall of Famer Bob Cousy ang US head coach nga si Steve Kerr tungod sa pagbangko kang reigning NBA champion Jayson Tatum niadtong semifinals sa USA men’s basketball game sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

Matod ni Cousy nga usa ka pakauwaw sa batan-on nga player ang gibuhat ni Kerr.

"This is an embarrassment for that poor kid all over the [expletive] world. The Olympics have gotten that big. Everyone's going to think that there's something wrong this this kid,” sigon ni Cousy.

Gihinganlan ni Cousy si Kerr nga bias ngadto sa Boston superstar.

Wa paningta ug naglingkod lang sa bench si Tatum sa ilang kulbahinman nga 95-91 nga kadaogan kontra Serbia sa semifinals game.

Bisan sa lain nga mga duwa limitado pud ang aksiyon ni Tatum kontra South Sudan, Puerto Rico ug Brazil. Nag-average siya og 6.3 puntos, 6 rebounds ug 3 steals sa tulo ka duwa.

Ang maong numero ubos sa iyang 15.2 puntos, 3.3 rebounds ug 1.2 assists nga average sa 2020 Tokyo Olympics, diin midaog gihapon og gold medal ang US men’s basketball.

Mas gihatagan ni Kerr og playing time ang teammate ni Tatum nga si Jrue Holiday ug Derrick White.

Sa habig ni Kerr, iyang gipasabot nga ang USA coaching staff gabase sa ilang rotation sa chemistry sa players.

"It's not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing," matod ni Kerr. "It's just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It's just a math problem more than anything."

Magduwa ang star-studded nga US Basketball Team ug France karong adlawa, 3 a.m. (PH time).

Nagparada nga bituon sa US team mao sila Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, ug Anthony Davis. / RSC