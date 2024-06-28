Team USA kompleto nga mag-training

Pulos makaapil sila si Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton ug Joel Embiid sa pagsugod sa training camp sa USA Basketball’s men’s national team sa sunod semanaha sa Las Vegas, usa ka maayong kalambuan kabahin sa kampanya sa team sa umaabot nga Paris Olympics.

Ang tulo pulos gihasol sa ilang nasinating pagkaangol sa niaging season sa National Basketball Association (NBA) apan pulos na sab naa sa saktong kondisyon sa kasamtangan.

"We expect everybody to be good to go," matod ni U.S. coach Steve Kerr. "We've been in touch with everyone, not just those three guys.