Team USA miangkon nga di na makadominar

Niadtong 1992 Barcelona Olympics, gipakita sa orihinal nga Dream Team kon unsa ka dominante ang United States kon basketball sa tibuok kalibutan ang hisgutan.

Apan ning higayuna sa 2024 Paris Olympics, giangkon sa National Basketball Association (NBA) superstars nga dili na nila mabuhat ang nahimo sa Dream Team, nga gipangulohan ni basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“Our game is global now, man. So all these guys are huge stars in their own ways,” matod ni Team USA forward Kevin Durant nga napatik sa Reuters.

“They’re all the best of the best in the world.”

Sa Barcelona Games, ang Team USA aduna ra’y siyam ka international players nga adunay kasinatian sa NBA nga nakontra apan sa Paris Games, daghan na ang international players.

Lakip sa international players nga giatangan sa Paris Games mao sila si NBA three-time MVP Nikola Jokic sa Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo sa Milwaukee Bucks ug French sensation Victor Wembanyama sa San Antonio Spurs.

“Everybody’s a contender. Everybody that’s amongst the 12 teams here are here for a reason and believe that they can win,” matod sa pambatong pointguard sa Team USA nga si Stephen Curry.

“I know how hard he works because I’ve seen it up close and personal for those three years, and I know the level that he’s trying to get to competitively.” / ESL