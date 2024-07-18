Team USA mikastigo sa Serbia

Nagpakatap og 24 puntos si Stephen Curry, lakip na niini ang unom ka three-point shots aron agakon ang Team USA sa dako’ng kadaugan batok sa Serbia, 105-79, kagahapon, Huwebes, Hulyo 18, 2024 (PH time) sa Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sa nag-unang 11 ka mga minutos, si Curry nakamugna na og 18 puntos aron dugkatan ang kainit sa Team USA, nga wala nagpakita og kaluoy sa potensyal nila’ng mahimo nga kontra sa gold medal match sa nagkaduol nga Paris Olympics.

Si Bam Adebayo nidugang og 17 puntos ug walo ka rebounds samtang nitunol og 16 puntos si Anthony Edwards alang sa Team USA nga ningrehistro og 16-of-36 three-point shooting.

Gawas sa iyang opensa, si Adebayo kaabag si Anthony Davis, nihatag og grabeng labad sa ulo sa Serbia pinaagi sa ilang depensa.

“Bam and AD together are really something, just the switching, but they can also protect the rim and be in a drop if we go to that coverage,” matod ni Team USA coach Steve Kerr.

“The strength of the team is the depth, and so if we can play in four- or five-minute bursts of just playing intense defense, hitting bodies, rebounding being physical, then it makes sense to play that way.”

Niburot ngadto sa 31 puntos ang labaw sa Team USA sa 4th quarter dihang nakapasulod si Curry og duha ka sagunsong tres nga gisundan pa og dugang puntos ni LeBron James.

Ning kombatiha, nakapadangat og makuyaw nga mensahe ang Team USA ngadto sa ubang teams nga ilang makombati sa Paris Games.

Taliwala sa ilang dominasyon sa Serbia, nga gipangulohan ni Dallas Mavericks superstar Nikola Jokic, nagkanayon si James nga daghan pa sila og angay nga palambuon pa.

“We’ve still got so much room to improve,” matod ni James. “But we want to continue to get better and not waste opportunities, I felt like tonight we got better.”

Sa dili pa sila mohamag sa Paris Games, ang Team USA mosagubang pa og dugang duha ka exhibition games batok sa South Sudan. / AP