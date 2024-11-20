Tenorio bag-ong coach sa Gilas Pilipinas Youth

Gipili sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) isip bag-o nga coach sa Gilas Pilipinas Youth squad si Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings star LA Tenorio.

Gipulihan sa beteranong pointguard sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) si Josh Reyes.

“The SBP is excited to have a true sportsman and role model in LA Tenorio as our Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach,” pamahayag ni SBP president Al Panlilio nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

“When we first talked to LA about the idea, he was open to the challenge immediately and he even had a short list of coaches that he wanted to work with.”

Malaumon ang SBP nga ang taas nga kasinatian ni Tenorio makatabang og dako sa ilang youth program. / ESL