Teodoro di makig-peace talks sa NPA

Gibasura ni Defense Secreta­ry Gilbert Teodoro ang po­­si­bilidad nga makig-diya­lo­go og usab uban sa mga mi­yembro sa New People’s Army (NPA) alang sa peace talks.

“Ang aming pwedeng gawin talaga ay masugpo ‘yung armado. Pero over and above that, ang ating mga sundalo ay tinatanggap ang mga returning rebels katulong ng local government,” matod ni Teodoro atol sa usa ka tigom uban ni Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson ug 6th District Representative Mercedes Alvarez didto sa Provincial Capitol sa Bacolod City niadtong Sabado, Mayo 23.

Hugot usab nga gisalikway ni Teodoro ang mga pasangil sa iregularidad sa mga operasyon sa militar sa Toboso ug Cauayan nga miresulta sa kamatayon sa mga miyembro sa armadong komunistang grupo, ug nagpahamtang og pasidaan batok sa mga naratibo nga nagtinguha sa paghatag og kredibilidad sa pagduso og peace talks uban sa komunistang teroristang grupo.

“They are using the tragic death of these 19 as a propaganda tool for them to gain relevance, power, and maybe they seek the status of legitimacy,” ingon niya.

“I'm sorry, it's not going to fly,” dugang niya.

Gimarkahan sa mga tigpasiugda sa tawhanong katungod (human rights advocates) ang insidente sa Toboso isip usa ka masaker ug dili usa ka armadong engkwentro.

Apil sa mga napatay mao si University of the Philippines (UP)-Diliman University Student Council (USC) Councilor Alyssa Alano, ug ang duha ka mga lungsuranon sa Amerika (US citizens) nga silang Lyle Prijoles ug Kai Dana-Rene Sorem. / TPM/SunStar Philippines