Terminal fees sa NAIA mosaka sunod buwan

Sugod sunod buwan, mosaka na ang Passenger Service Charge o terminal fee sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Si Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines nianunsyo nga sugod sa Septiyembre 14, 2025, ang terminal fee sa internasyunal nga biyahe mosaka gikan sa P550 ngadto sa P950, samtang ang bayad alang sa domestic nga biayhe mosaka gikan sa P200 ngadto sa P390.

Ang New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) niingon nga ang pag-usbaw gitakda ubos sa Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order 1, Series of 2024, ug giaprubahan kini sa Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Gi-exempt sa terminal fees ang mga masuso nga duha ka tuig paubos, flight crews, overseas Filipino workers, pilgrims, Philippine Sports Commission delegates, Medal of Valor awardees, ug uban pa nga gitugotan sa balaod o sa Office of the President.

Matud sa NNIC, ang terminal fees direkta nga maadto sa mga operasyon sa airport aron mapalambo ang mga serbisyo alang sa mga pasahero.

Ang NNIC, usa ka consortium nga naglakip sa San Miguel Corporation ug Incheon International Airport Corporation sa South Korea, opisyal nga nikuha sa pagdumala ug operasyon sa NAIA niadtong Septiyembre 14, 2024.

Nisaad kini nga himuon ang NAIA nga usa ka world-class nga pasilidad, pagdugang sa kapasidad sa pasahero niini ngadto sa 62 million gikan sa 43 million matag tuig ug ang air traffic movements gikan sa 42 ngadto sa 48 matag oras.

Niadtong Oktubre 2024, ang NNIC nagpahamtang og mas taas nga parking fees sa mga terminal sa airport. / TPM / SunStar Philippines