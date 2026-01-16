Teves giabsuwelto sa kaso nga murder niadtong 2019

Giabsuwelto sa korte sa Manila ang kanhi representante sa Negros Oriental nga si Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. sa kasong murder human madesisyonan nga napakyas ang prosekusyon sa pagpresentar og igong ebidensya aron mapadayon ang kombiksyon.

Sa usa ka 35 ka pahina nga kamanduan nga gipetsahan og Enero 5, 2026, ang Regional Trial Court sa Manila, Branch 15, niuyon sa demurrer to evidence nga gisang-at ni Teves ug sa iyang mga kauban nga akusado kalabot sa kasong murder niadtong 2019.

Gawas kang Teves, giabsuwelto sab sa korte sila si Richard Cuadra, alyas Boy Cuadra, ug Rolando Pinili, alyas Inday.

“For failure of the prosecution to establish a prima facie case, said accused are hereby acquitted of the crime charged,” sumala sa kamanduan.

Ang maong kaso may kalabutan sa pagpatay kang Lester Bato kinsa bodyguard niadtong panahona sa kandidato pagkamayor sa Basay nga si Cliff Cordova, niadtong Mayo 26, 2019, sa Sityo Labugon, Brgy. Nagbo-alao, Basay, Negros Oriental.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang abogado ni Teves nga si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio niingon nga ang pagkaabsuwelto usa ka tin-aw nga pagpakita nga ang mga kaso nga gipasaka batok sa iyang kliyente walay lain kondili mga harassment suit nga gitumong sa pagpanggukod sa usa ka kaatbang sa politika.

“It also shows how the Department of Justice has been weaponized for the purpose of vexing the critics of the government. We are fortunate, however, to have found a fair and impartial tribunal that has proven itself truly independent and impervious to political pressures,” matod ni Topacio. “There are many more battles left to fight for truth and justice. In this, we shall never waver until the last of these groundless suits are dismissed. For indeed, the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine,” dugang niya.

Bisan pa sa pagkaabsuwelto, pabilin gihapon si Teves sa prisohan tungod sa lain pang nagpadayon nga kaso kalabot sa pagpatay kang kanhi Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo ug uban pa niadtong Marso 2023. / TPM/SunStar Philippines