Thunder, 2-0

Nagpakatap og 37 puntos si Shai Gil­geous-Alexan­der aron agakon ang host Oklahoma City Thunder sa laing kadaugan batok sa Phoenix Suns, 120-107, nga naghatag sa defending champion og 2-0 nga bintaha ning ilang Western Conference first round series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs kagahapon, Huwebes, Abril 23, 2026 (PH time).

“Shai made the right play all night,” matod ni Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “His floor game was outstanding. He seemed to spray it all over the place, had a great tempo and got us really good shots.”

Nihatag og dakong suporta sa kasamtangang regular season ug Finals MVP mao sila si Chet Holmgren ug Jalen Williams, kinsa nimugna og 19 puntos matag usa.

Maayo gyud og gipakitang duwa ang Thunder, ang dili lang maayo mao ang pagkaangol (hamstring) og balik ni Williams, kinsa kuwestiyunable pa kon kanus-a kini makabalik pagduwa.

“All we can do is play next man up, and we built that muscle throughout the season pretty well,” asoy ni Gilgeous-Alexander kabahin sa nahitabo ni Williams.

“I’m super confident in this team to be able to go and get the job done no matter who’s out there.”

Sa Eastern Conference, gibawsan sa host Detroit Pistons ang Orlando Magic, 98-83, aron tablahon ang kaugalingon nilang first round series, 1-1. / Gikan sa wires