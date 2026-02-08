Thunder mibahar sa Rockets

Gipaluhod sa Houston Roc­kets and defending champion ug league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-106, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Paycom Center, Dominggo, Pebrero 8, 2026 (PH time).

Nipabuto og triple-double ang Houston Rockets bigman nga si Alperen Sengun aron makuha ang daog sa korte mismo sa Thunder.

Ang Turkish center nga si Sengun nipakatap og 17 puntos, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, tulo ka steals ug tulo pud ka blocks, samtang si Jabari Smith Jr. nidugang og double-double nga 22 puntos ug 10 rebounds.

Si Tari Eason maoy highest scorer sa Rockets nga adunay 26 puntos.

Wa gihapon makaduwa sa Thunder ang reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tungod sa abdominal strain.

Ang Rockets gilubong og 15 puntos sa second quarter, apan nakabalik kini og nakamaniho sa paglangkat sa daog nga maoy niputol sa ilang ikaduha nga sunodsunod nga pilde.

Ang beterano nga si Kevin Durant, kinsa kanhi franchise player sa Thunder, niamot og 20 puntos sa Rockets, kinsa nisaka sa 32-19 (win-loss) record ug ikaupat sa Western Conference standing. "I think we got good looks that first half, we just weren't knocking them down. Second half, we knocked them down,” sigon ni Durant.

“We were playing with a lot of energy at home the first half. They were missing three guys, other guys get an opportunity (and) they took advantage in the first half. The second half, I think we came out with the same energy,” dugang niya.

Si Cason Wallace nibuhat og 23 puntos, si Isaiah Joe niamot og 21 puntos, samtang ang forward nga si Chet Homgrem nitunol og 17 puntos ug 14 rebounds para sa Thunder, kinsa mao gihapon ang nagkupot sa league’s best record nga 40-13. / RSC