Tiket sa PBA P49 na lang

Sa pagsaulog sa ilang ika-49 nga season, ang Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) nakadesisyon nga paubsan ang kantidad ang balor sa tiket sa unang adlaw sa Governor’s Cup karong Dominggo, Agusto 18, 2024, sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tag P49 na lang.

Hinuon, alang lang kini sa lower box ug above sections unya ibaligya kini sa first come, first served basis.

"Being the 49th season, sabi ng Board why don't we do something special sa opening day," pasabot ni Board chairman Ricky Vargas nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

"Dapat nga P49.99, pero sabi namin P49 na lang because it's the 49th season. So we're inviting everybody, first come, first served to avail of that pasasalamat ng PBA Board and the PBA community para ma-invite lahat sa season opener."

Usa ra ka duwa ang ipahigayon sa unang adlaw sa season diin magpinaksitay ang Meralco Bolts ug Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots sugod sa alas 7:30 sa gabii.

Sa dili pa ang aktuwal nga kombati, ipahigayon una ang 48th season Leo Awards sugod sa alas 4:00 sa hapon diin i-anunsyo ang mananaog sa MVP, Rookie of the Year, Mythical Teams, All-Defensive Team, Most Improved Player, ug Samboy Lim Sportsmanship awards.

Mosunod niini ang opisyal nga opening ceremony.

"On opening day, we normally have a lot of fans who come and attend. But this time, we're going to open it to people who will remember that P49 ticket," dugang ni Vargas.

Mobalik ra sa normal ang presyo sa magsunod nga mga adlaw. / ESL