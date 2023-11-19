Tim Cone maoy PBA Coach of the Year

Mapun-an na pud ang taas nga lista sa achievements ug trophy collection ni PBA most-winningest coach Tim Cone human nidaug sa iyang ikaupat nga Coach of the Year award.

Pasidunggan ang Ginebra head coach kuyog ang ubang awardees karong adlawa sa Annual Awards night sa Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Dawaton ni Cone ang Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year award samtang si Jojo Lastimosa mao ang awardan sa the Danny Floro Executive of the Year.

Mao kini ang ikaupat nga regular Coach of the Year honor sa 65-anyos nga si Cone, kinsa maoy nagtimon sa Gin Kings batok sa powerhouse guest team Bay Area Dragons Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Nadaug ni Cone ang Coach of the Year niadtong tuig 1994, 1996 ug 2014. Ginganlan pud siya og “Coach of the Bubble” sa lone conference sa PBA niadtong pandemic tuig 2020.

Si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann mao ang guest of honor ug keynote speaker sa awarding ceremony.

Ang ubang awardees mao sila si Gilas Pilipinas Team (President’s Award), Jio Jalalon (Defensive Player of the Year), Roi Sumang (William Adornado Comeback Player of the Year), Jericho Cruz (Mr. Quality Minutes), CJ Perez (Scoring Champion), Jayson Castro (Order of Merit), Justin Arana, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Ato Ular, Encho Serrano, ug Tyler Tio (All-Rookie Team), ug San Miguel-TNT (Game of the Season).