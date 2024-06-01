Timberwolves intact sa sunod season

Gipirmahan na sa Minnesota Timberwolves ang ilang tibuok nga core alang sa sunod nga season ug sa umaabot.

Nagpalig-on sila sa duha ka All-Stars ug daghang award winners sa ilang pagsulod sa Western Conference finals.

Ang pagmintinar alang sa padayon nila nga pagpangita sa kampyunato gastuhan og dako.

Ang Timberwolves - nga ni­kontrata kanila ni Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns ug Rudy Gobert - og dako kaayo, gipaabot nga molapas sa ilang ikaduhang luxury tax.

Determinahon pa ang ka­dak-on niini nga mosaylo sa salary cap nga bug-at kaayo alang sa labing bag-o nga collective bargaining agreement (CBA) sa National Basketball Association.

“Oftentimes, the final four table comes with a price tag that’s different than on teams that aren’t playing this late in the season,” matod ni president of basketball operations Tim Connelly human natagak ang team gikan sa playoffs. “To be where we are, it’s going to come with a certain check, and I think by all accounts ownership has given us no indication we’re going to be anything but aggressive and try to get over one more hump.” / AP