TNT-GINEBRA Rivalry sa finals

Magsangka na ang Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings ug TNT Tropang Giga sa gitawag nga most anticipated championship matchup sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) nga sugdan karong gabii, Oktubre 27, sa Ynares Sports Center sa Antipolo.

Ang blockbuster best-of-seven championship game para sa PBA Governors’ Cup title mosalida sa rivalry sa PBA's biggest franchises nga dunay solido nga imports, star-studded nga lineup ug legendary nga coaches.

Ang Game 1 duwaon alas 7:30 sa gabii.

Giatngan mao ang rematch sa duha ka imports nga si Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sa TNT ug si Justin Brownlee sa Ginebra.

Si Hollis-Jefferson maoy mihatag og lama sa PBA Finals record ni Brownlee diin midaog ang TNT batok Ginebra sa Governors’ Cup Finals sa miaging tuig.

Unom ka buwan human sa finals, nag-abot si Brownlee (Gilas Pilipinas) ug Hollis-Jefferson (Jordan) isip naturalized players sa gold medal game sa 2023 Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China. Niadtong tungora midaog si Brownlee.

Ang ilang championship game karon 49th season sa PBA maoy magsilbi tie-breaker sa rivalry sa duha ka best imports.

Ang duha ka teams pulos pud dunay kalibre nga head tactician. Ang Ginebra gipangulohan sa most winningest coach sa PBA nga si Tim Cone, samtang ang TNT ni coach Chot Reyes.

Tumong sa Ginebra nga malangkat ang ilang ika-16 nga championship banner, ang TNT na­tinguha pud nga maisa ang ika-­10 nga titulo alang sa franchise.

Aron mabuhat ang tahas ang Tropang Giga mosandig sa ilang core local players nga sila RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Rey Nambatac, Poy Erram, Jayson Castro, Kelly Williams, Kim Aurin ug Glenn Khobuntin.

Sa habig sa Ginebra magsalig kini nila Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt, Mave­rick Ahanmisi ug RJ Abarrientos.

"Just very, very happy to be here to play against a tough team, an excellent coach," matod ni Reyes. "I think in the end, magkakatalo how the players execute and the team that's able to exert their own style of play and their will on the basketball court (will prevail)."

"You work so hard to get to this point, now it's almost like a do-or-die," padayag ni Cone. "It's going to be really disappointing for us if we don't win this after getting this far. If we do win, we'll be really ecstatic. That's where we are right now. I think our players are ready. I'm sure TNT is so ready it's kind of like (we) can't wait to get it on."

Aron masulod sa finals, gipil­di sa TNT ang Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, samtang ang Gi­nebra milupig sa sister team nga San Miguel Beermen sa manglahi nga semis matchup. / RSC