TNT sulod na sa finals MVP-SMC rivalry maoy atngan sa championship

Gituldokan sa TNT Tropang Giga ang semis series batok Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 113-95, sa Game 5 sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup in Antipolo City kagahapon, Biyernes sa gabii, Oktubre 18.

Mobalik ang TNT sa PBA Finals para depensahan ang ilang titulo. Niining tungora maghuwat nalang sila sa modaog sa pikas semis matchup tali sa sister teams San Miguel Beermen ug Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings nga ubos sa San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

Ang finals maoy panagtigi unya sa higante nga teams nga kang Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) nga mao ang TNT ug ang powerhouse nga SMC.

Ang Gin Kings ug Beermen magduwa sa Game 6 karong gabii, Oktubre 20. Ang Ginebra maoy naglabaw sa series 3-2.

Ang import nga si Rondae Hollis-Jefferson maoy mitimon sa TNT gamit ang iyang makabungog nga 36 puntos, 11 ka rebounds, siyam ka assists ug unom ka steals sa Game 5 batok Rain or Shine aron hingpit nang tapuson ang series, 4-1.

Ang defending champion TNT miratsada sa second quarter pinaagi sa 12-0 run aron ipaburot ang 56-39 nga labaw sa halftime.

Gilupig sa TNT ang Rain or Shine sa pinuntosay sa second quarter, 28-14, nga maoy nahimong deciding factor sa duwa.

Wa na hatagi sa TNT og higayon nga makabalik pa ang Rain or Shine sa second half.

“I think the story of the game was on the run, on that stretch. I think that we wore them down,” matod ni TNT head coach Chot Reyes sa ilang nabuhat nga run sa second quarter.

Dugang pa ni Reyes nga ang depensa nga gipakita sa iyang players kay dalaygon gyud, labi na sa second quarter.

Si Roger Pogoy nakahimo og perpekto nga 3-for-3 sa three-point line ug mitapos kini nga dunay 19 puntos, si Kim Aurin mibuhat og 4-of-5 sa field nga dunay 12 puntos, samtang si Calvin Oftona midugang og 10 puntos ug siyam ka rebounds.

Ang import sa Rain or Shine nga si Aaron Fuller mitali og 14 puntos, midugang si Adrian Nocum og 13 puntos, ug ang trio ni Gian Mamuyac, Keith Datu ug Andrei Caracut miamot og 11 puntos matag-usa.

"We're ready," matod ni Hollis-Jefferson sa umaabot nga finals. "All we can do for tonight is enjoy ourselves. We got a win and we're going to the finals but that's not the end for us, we want to be champions at the end of the day. So we know we got to do, take this rest and lock in, see who wins the other series and start that process."

Puntos matag-usa

TNT (113) - Hollis-Jefferson 36, Pogoy 18, Aurin 12, Oftana 10, Williams 8, Khobuntin 8, Erram 8, Nambatac 8, Galinato 4.

Rain or Shine (95) - Fuller 14, Nocum 13, Datu 11, Mamuyac 11, Caracut 11, Santillan 10, Norwood 8, Belga 5, Ildefonso 5, Escandor 3, Cla­rito 2, Lemetti 2. / RSC