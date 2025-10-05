Tonilada nga shabu nasakmit sa Pangasinan, 2 nadakpan

Nakasakmit ang mga operatiba sa anti-narcotics og kapin sa usa ka tonelada nga methamphetamine hydrochloride, nga lokal nga nailhan nga shabu, nga nagkantidad og hapit P6.9 bilyones sa sunodsunod nga operasyon sa Pangasinan sa niaging semana.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Domingo, Oktubre 5, 2025, ang Philippine National Police (PNP) niingon nga ang mga personahe sa kapulisan, kauban ang mga elemento sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), nisikop sa duha ka high-value drug suspects, usa ka 40-anyos nga Chinese national ug usa ka 54-anyos nga Pilipino, sa usa ka operasyon sa Bugallon, Pangasinan niadtong Oktubre 2.

Ang mga suspek nakuhaan og 125 ka mga kilo nga shabu nga nagkantidad og P850 milyones.

Niadtong Oktubre 3, ang PNP ug PDEA nagpahigayon og follow-up operation pinaagi sa search warrant nga giisyu sa Regional Trial Court sa Burgos, Pangasinan, sa usa ka warehouse sa Labrador, Pangasinan, diin na-recover sa mga awtoridad ang gibanabanang 895 ka mga kilo nga shabu nga nagkantidad og P6.1 bilyones.

Si PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. personal nga niinspeksyon sa nasakmit nga druga kauban ni PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez sa Pangasinan.

“I would like to congratulate the PNP agents who participated, as well as the PDEA agents that led to the confiscation of huge volume illegal drugs. I thank our partners in the PDEA for the success of this drug operation. I assure our kababayans that those behind these illegal drugs, both small-time dealers and big syndicates, will be jailed,” batbat ni Nartatez.

“This is in line with what the instruction of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mawala totally itong illegal drugs sa ating bansa in a very peaceful manner.” / TPM, SunStar Philippines