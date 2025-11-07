Tourism Secretary Frasco wa sa Sugbo atol sa bagyo

Gikompirmar ni Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco nga ni-biyahe siya sa London atol sa pag-igo sa Bagyong ‘Tino’ sa Sugbo niadtong buntag sa Nobiyembre 4, 2025.

Matod ni Frasco nga kini kabahin sa iyang pag-representar isip pangulo sa Philippine delegation sa World Travel Market.

Diha sa official social media page sa kalihim, iyang gisaysay nga nibalik dayon siya sa Pilipinas pagka-ugma, Nobiyembre 5, ug sa Nobiyembre 6 nidiretso siya sa lungsod sa Liloan, nga grabe’ng naapektuhan sa baha nga dala sa bagyo.

“I arrived in London on the morning of November 4 as head of the Philippine Delegation at the World Travel Market. I represented the country at the Ministerial Summit and also led the opening of the Philippine Stand in the evening. Given the severe situation in Cebu, I took a flight the very next day, November 5, to return to the Philippines. When we arrived today, November 6, we proceeded directly to Liloan,” matod ni Frasco.

Ning semanaha, gisaway sa mga netizens ang pipila ka mga mayor sa 5th district nga giingong wala mopakita sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga lungsod atol sa pag-igo sa bagyo.

Nasayran nga nikuha kini og Foreign Travel Authority sa Kapitolyo nga dunay travel date gikan Oktubre 30 hangtod Nobiyembre 11, ug ang uban gikan Nobiyembre 1-7 paingon sa United Kingdom ug London. / ANV