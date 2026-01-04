Travel tax refund mas gipasayon sa Tieza, GCash

Mas paspas ug mas sayon na karon alang sa mga Pilipinong biyahero ang pagdawat sa ilang travel tax refund, human nipirma ang Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) og Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) uban sa G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), ang kompanya sa GCash.

Pinaagi sa bag-o nga sistema, ang mga kwalipikadong pasahero makadawat sa ilang refund diretso sa ilang GCash wallet sa real-time, diin walay kinahanglan nga personal nga pag-claim o pagsalig sa manual nga proseso sa bangko. Ang serbisyo libre alang sa TIEZA ug sa mga pasahero.

Ang modernisasyon nga inisyatibo nagsunod sa Executive Order No. 170, nga nagmando sa paggamit sa digital payment systems sa tibuok gobiyerno ug sa Republic Act No. 9593 (Tourism Act of 2009), nga nagtugot sa TIEZA sa paghimo og mga sistema ug kolaborasyon aron maseguro ang episyenteng koleksyon ug pag-refund sa travel tax.

“By integrating sophisticated digital solutions like GCash, we are not simply streamlining the refund process—we are advancing transparency, reinforcing institutional accountability, and setting a higher benchmark for how government and industry can collaborate to meet the expectations of today’s discerning travelers,” sumala ni TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid,

“We are proud to support TIEZA in digitizing one of the most important touchpoints for travelers. Real-time refunds through GCash deli­ver unmatched convenience, speed, and reliability—empowering passengers with a truly modern and frictionless experience,” pulong sab ni Cleo Celeste C. Santos, Vice President ug Head sa GCash Public Sector.

Ang bag-ong pamaagi usa ka lakang aron ang serbisyo sa gobiyerno mosunod sa paspas nga pag-uswag sa teknolohiya ug sa panginahanglan sa mga biyahero, samtang nagpalig-on sa maayong pamalaod ug episyenteng serbisyo sa turismo sa nasod. / PR