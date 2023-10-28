Tres ni Clarkson miluwas sa Jazz

Gibuak ni Jordan Clarkson ang kasingkasing sa Los A­­ngeles Clippers human i­­yang napasulod ang clutch three-pointer sa nahabiling 28 segundos aron aswaton ang Utah Jazz ngadto sa 120-118 nga kadaugan sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Sabado (RP time), Oktubre 28, sa Salt Lake City.

Human niya napasulod ang three-pointer, nibuhat siya og lockdown nga depensa batok kang superstar Kawhi Leonard nga niresulta sa missed attempt.

“He hit me with a bunch of moves — shot fakes and spins. I was happy I stayed down and didn’t bite for the fakes,” saysay ni Filipino-American Clarkson sa iyang defensive play kang Leonard.

Si Lauri Markkanen nakahimo og 35 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds alang sa Jazz samtang si Kelly Olynyk nidugang og 15 puntos, lakip na ang consecutive 3-point play nga midala sa iskor ngadto sa 111-109.

“They were good shots and we needed them in that moment,” padayag ni Olynyk sa iyang sunodsunod nga three-points.

Nakahimo tuod og 36 puntos si Paul George ug si Leonard adunay 25 puntos apan wa gihapon kini bili kay gibihag sila sa three-point shot ni Clarkson.