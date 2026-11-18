Nagpahayag si United States President Donald Trump niadtong Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 18, 2026, nga wala gayud siya nabalaka mahitungod sa mga tensiyon sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), samtang gipamatud-an pag-usab ang pasalig sa Washington sa dugay na niining alyansa uban sa Pilipinas.

“I’m not concerned at all. I’m not concerned about that at all. That’ll be taken care of,” matod ni Trump sa mga reporter human sa bilateral meeting uban ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Malacañan Palace.

Sa iyang mga pamahayag atol sa miting, gituki ni Trump ang pagpalapad sa kooperasyon sa depensa tali sa US ug Pilipinas, lakip na ang dugang suportang militar ug ang pag-apruba sa pagbaligya sa mga armas nga nagkantidad og kapin sa $5 bilyunes.

Gihisgutan sab niya ang pasalig sa Washington nga mobarog uban sa katawhang Pilipino, ug gihulagway ang Pilipinas isip dugay na nga kaalyado sa US.

“America stands with the Filipino people, just as we have for generations. We’ve been your ally, but not as close as it is now. But we’ve been your ally. And then you had some moments where that alliance wasn’t very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance. But our alliance has never been better,” sigon ni Trump.

Sa iyang opening remarks, gihinumdoman ni Marcos ang 80 ka tuig nga diplomatikong relasyon ug 75 ka tuig nga alyansa sa duha ka nasod ubos sa Mutual Defense Treaty.

“The ties between our peoples go back well over a century in various different forms. The United States is our only treaty ally, and our relationship has continued to grow and evolve over the many years,” sumala pa ni Marcos.

Gihisgutan sab niya ang mga oportunidad alang sa duha ka nasod sa pagtuki sa bag-ong mga natad sa kooperasyon, ilabi na sa teknolohiya, diin ang pagpangulo ug inobasyon sa Amerika mahimong adunay dakong papel.

“We also see tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership and superintelligence. And as we look to the future, I am confident that we will find new and important ways to deepen our partnership,” dugang ni Marcos. /