Trump: U.S. modumala sa Venezuela

Gipadayag ni Presidente Donald Trump kagahapon, Dominggo, Enero 4, 2026, nga ang Estados Unidos mao na ang "modumala" sa Venezuela human gironda sa militar sa Amerika ang maong nasod ug nadakpan si Presidente Nicolás Maduro ug ang iyang asawa, kinsa gidala na karon paingon sa New York.

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," matod ni Trump sa press conference sa iyang Mar-a-Lago private club sa Florida.

"We don't want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country. We're there now. We're going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place," dugang niya.

Wala pa mohatag og petsa si Trump kon kanus-a mahitabo ang transition of power.

Matod ni Trump nga ang taas nga mga opisyal sa Amerika, lakip na si Secretary of State Marco Rubio ug Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, motrabaho kauban ang usa ka grupo aron makatabang sa pagdumala sa Venezuela.

Wala usab gisalikway ni Trump ang posibilidad sa dugang pang operasyon sa militar.

"We're not afraid of boots on the ground," batbat ni Trump.

Si Dan Caine, tsirman sa Joint Chiefs of Staff, nagkanayon sa press conference nga ang mga tropa sa Amerika magpabilin sa maong rehiyon human sa dagko nga mga pag-ataki sa Venezuela ug ang pagdakop kang Maduro.

"As we stand here this morning, our forces remain in the region at a high state of readiness, prepared to project power, defend themselves and our interests in the region," asoy ni Caine.

Sa dihang gipangutana bahin sa presensya sa militar sa Amerika sa Venezuela panahon sa transisyon, si Trump niingon: "No, we're going to have a presence in Venezuela as it pertains to oil because we're sending our expertise. You may need something, not very much."

Batbat ni Trump nga nagplano siya nga hatagan og awtoridad ang dagkong mga kompanya sa lana sa Amerika nga maoy modumala ug mobubo og puhonan sa energy infrastructure sa Venezuela.

Gidugang usab niya nga ang embargo sa tanang lana sa Venezuela magpadayon.

"Very importantly, the embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect. The American armada remains poised in position, and the United States retains all military options until United States demands have been fully met and fully satisfied," pasabot ni Trump.

"We're going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground. That wealth is going to the people of Venezuela and people from outside of Venezuela that used to be in Venezuela. It goes also to the United States of America in the form of reimbursement for the damages caused us by that country," dugang ni Trump.

Pinaagi sa pagronda kang Maduro ug paglusad og ataki sa militar sulod sa mga buwan, matod ni Trump nga ang iyang administrasyon "nipuli" na sa Monroe Doctrine nga gihan-ay niadtong sayong bahin sa ika-19 nga siglo.

Ubay-ubay nga mga protesta, nga may temang "No War on Venezuela", ang giplano sa Wa­shington, D.C., Chicago, New York, ug uban pang mga siyudad sa tibuok Estados Unidos.

"We need to take to the streets and say no to another endless war! The people of this country do not want another war! A U.S. war would cause death and destruction for the people of Venezuela," pamahayag sa Answer Coalition, usa sa organizers, sa usa ka news release.

Ang labing bag-ong pag-ataki sa Amerika sa Venezuela ug ang pagdakop kang Maduro nakakuha og pagsaway ug kabalaka gikan sa tibuok kalibutan.

Wala madugay human nag­sugod ang pag-ataki, gikondenar sa gobiyerno sa Venezuela ang "militar nga agresyon" sa Amerika, ug nidugang nga ang pag-ataki gitumong sa mga sibilyan ug militar nga dapit sa labing minus upat ka mga estado sa nasod.

Nabalaka usab pag-ayo si UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sa maong aksyong militar sa Amerika, matod pa sa iyang tigpamaba sa usa ka pamahayag.

"The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect -- by all -- of international law, including the UN Charter. He's deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," pamahayag ni spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. / Xinhua