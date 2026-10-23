Trump: Wala’y respeto si LeBron sa US national anthem

Gipikhan ni US President Donald Trump si Philadelphia 76ers superstar LeBron James nga wala’y respeto sa US national anthem atol sa pagsugod sa 2026-27 National Basketball Association (NBA) niadtong Miyerkules, Oktubre 21, 2026.

Si Trump nag-post og video sa social media diin makita nga nag-warmup ang kanhi four-time MVP atol sa pagtukar sa US national anthem sa Madison Square Garden, ang panimalay sa defending champions New York Knicks.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” mensahe ni Trump sa Truth Social network.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!” dugang ni Trump.

Ang video nga gi-post ni Trump adunay caption nga: “LeBron working on his golf swing pregame.” / Gikan sa wires