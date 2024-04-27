TUCP misaway kang Marcos

Sa pagsulod sa ikaduhang Labor Day ubos sa kasamtangang administrasyon, ang Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) nikuwestiyon kagahapon kon nganong padayong napakyas si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa pagpakigtagbo sa sektor sa pamuo.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gihangyo sa TUCP ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) kalabot sa way pagpakigdayalogo, labi na sa tinuig nga selebrasyon sa Mayo 1, tali sa mga mamumuo ug kang Marcos.

“The TUCP is dumbfounded by the lack of labor dialogue even just once a year on workers’ day, particularly, this May 1st. It has been two years into the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., and there has been no labor dialogue set,” matod sa TUCP.

“Celebrating Labor Day would be a hollow ritual without addressing or even listening to the struggling workers’ pleas,” kini nidugang.

Sa laing bahin, ang organisasyon sa mga mamumuo niingon nga wala silay nakitang rason sa pagsaulog sa ika-50 ka tuig sa Presidential Decree 442, o ang Labor Code of the Philippines.

Kini, matod pa sa TUCP, bisan pa sa Labor Code nga gi-issue sa amahan ni Marcos nga si anhing diktador Ferdinand Sr.

“Fifty years after its enactment, the Labor Code, a landmark social legislation of Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., has now become a relic and a dismal failure in delivering its promise of social justice,” matod niini.

“This is due to the erosion through 50 years of the workers’ Constitutional right to self-organization, collective bargaining, security of tenure, and just and humane conditions of work,” dugang sa TUCP.

Sa Mayo 1, ang nasod magsaulog sa ika-122 nga Labor Day.

Matod sa DOLE, usa ka kalihukan sa Labor Day ang ipahigayon sa Malacañang isip pagsaulog sa ika-50 nga anibersaryo sa pagpirma sa Labor Code of the Philippines.