‘Tulis’ tinumo-tumo kay diay utangan

Giklaro sa Davao City Police Office (DCPO) nga ang gikataho’ng tulis nga naglambigit sa usa ka 25-anyos nga negusyante sa Barangay Mudiang tinumo-tumo tungod sa wala pa niya mabayri nga utang.

Sa spot report gikan sa Bunawan Police Station niadtong Mayo 29, 2024, ang suspek niangkon nga gitulis siya og P320,000 ug usa ka gadget sa upat ka wala mailhing mga tawo samtang nagsakay sa iyang sakyanan.

“This statement aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding an alleged robbery incident on May 29, 2024, around 10 a.m. in Mudiang, Davao City, involving a 25-year-old businessman. The victim initially reported that while driving his multicab, four male individuals blocked his vehicle and declared a hold-up, taking away P320,000,” matod sa pamahayag.

Apan sa progress report niadtong Mayo 31, nasayran nga siya boluntaryo’ng gidala sa pamilya sa suspek sa estasyunan human mahibaw-i nga gimugna niya ang istorya tungod sa personal nga isyo sa panalapi.

“During the investigation, it became apparent that certain information was concealed. The deeper investigation conducted by the station revealed that the reported incident was not true,” matod sa taho, base sa lawom nga imbestigasyon ni Police Major Jake Goles, station chief sa PS Bunawan. / SunStar Davao