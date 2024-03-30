T'Wolves namungot kontra sa Nuggets

Gilampurnas sa Minnesota Timberwolves ang defending champion Denver Nuggets, 111-98, aron ilugon ang liderato sa Western Conference sa Na­tional Basketball Association (NBA) sa Sabado, Marso 30, 2024 (RP time), sa Denver, USA.

Tungod sa kadaugan, nisaka ang rekord sa Timberwol­ves ngadto sa 51-22 (win-loss) ug nagtabla sa Oklahoma City Thunder sa No. 1 position sa Western Conference, samtang ang Nuggets natagak sa ikatulo nga luna bitbit ang 51-23 nga kartada.

Gipangulohan ni Anthony Edwards ug Mike Conley ang Timberwolves pinaagi sa ilang tagsa nga 25 ug 23 puntos.

“There’s a lot of resilience to this team,” sigon ni Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. “We’ve been very tough-minded all season.”

“Our goal remains to play our best basketball heading into the playoffs. If that allows us to finish first, second or third, whatever, that’s what it is. But we’ve got a lot of big games coming up against teams that are playing for a lot, as well.”

Wa gihapon nakaduwa sa Nuggets ang star point guard nga si Jamal Murray sa upat na ka sunodsunod nga game day tungod sa ankle injury niini.

Nabati gyud sa Nuggets ang pag­kawala ni Murray labi na si all-­around player Nikola Jokic nga maoy parti sa 1-2 combo sa pag­plastada sa opensa sa Denver.

Matod ni Nuggets coach Michael Malone nga iyang giingnan si Murray nga mas importante karon ang iyang health kay sa daog nila sa regular season.

“Because, as I’ve said many times, I have complete confidence that that group regardless of seed can beat anybody anywhere when we’re healthy,” pasabot ni Malone. “Because we’ve done it.”

Nitunol ang big man nga si Rudy Gobert og 21 puntos alang sa Minnesota, kinsa nakatali na og upat ka sunodsunod nga daog.

“It feels great,” padayag ni Gobert. “Obviously, coming in, they’re a great team. They are a team that personally really inspired me, what they did last year. I have a lot of respect for this team and what they’ve accomplished. But we know that this year we’re a more mature team than we were last year and we know that this year we have a lot of confidence in our ability to beat anyone anywhere. And today was a very, very good test.”

Ang Wolves nisutoy sa first half dayon niposte og 62-43 nga labaw sa halftime. Wa na kini milingiw pa hangtod sa final buzzer. / RSC