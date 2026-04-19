T’Wolves wa makapalag sa triple-double ni Jokic

Nagbangis ang superstar nga si Nikola Jokic ug gipaluhod sa Denver Nuggets ang Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-105, sa Game 1 sa first round playoff series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) niadtong Dominggo, Abril 19, 2026.
Nirehistro og dominante nga triple-double ang 3-time league MVP nga adunay 25 puntos, 13 rebounds ug 11 ka assists aron ihatag sa Nuggets ang 1-0 series lead.
Ang point guard nga si Jamal Murray maayo pud nga nakaduwa ug perpekto sa free throw line ngadto sa career-high 16 free throws.
Nitabang pud si Aarod Gordon pinaag sa 17 puntos, samtang sila Cameron Johnson ug Christian Braun nidunol og 12 puntos matag-usa. / RSC