UC-METC modawat og 2,625 ka scholars, 3 year-diploma program

Nagtanyag ang University of Cebu–Maritime Education and Training Center (UC METC) og 2,625 ka fully funded scholarship slots alang sa tulo ka tuig nga diploma programs sa Hospitality Management ug Tourism Management.

Kini ubos sa Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA).

Gipahibalo kini ni UC Chairman Augustus Go niadtong Biyernes, Disyembre 5, 2025.

Ang programa gipatuman sa pakigtambayayong sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda VII), subay sa cost schedule sa Tesda nga giisyu kaniadtong Pebrero 14, 2023, nga naggahin og P45,000 matag scholar matag semester.

Sakop niini ang tuition, assessment fees, uniforms, instructional materials, ug usa ka training support fund.

Nanghinaot si Go sa publiko nga motabang sa pagpakaylap sa impormasyon ug iyang gipasabot ang kadako sa suporta sa gobiyerno nga gihatag sa matag scholar.

“Please disseminate this to as many people as possible, so we can help those who were not able to go to college continue with their ambition. The government provides personal allowance, book allowance—everything is free, nearly P100,000 per student per year,” matod ni Go.

“This is my appeal to you. This is government-funded money given to the students, nearly P100,000 per year. Please take advantage of it,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Go nga hangtod niadtong Biyernes, 296 pa lang ka enrollees ang nadawat sa UC METC gikan sa 2,625 ka available slots.

Giawhag niya ang publiko nga pahimuslan kini nga oportunidad diin nagpasabot nga ang mga Pilipino nagbayad na alang niining mga programa sa gobiyerno.

“Look, we are paying taxes already—heavily. Whenever you ride a jeepney, you pay gasoline tax, road tax, income tax. Let us make use of our money for this, not for contractors, so please help me,” sulti ni Go.

Nisaad siya sa sa publiko nga dumalaon sa UC ang pundo uban ang integridad.

Gimando sa Tesda nga ang klase magsugod sa Disyembre 15.

Ang scholarship funds i-download direkta sa Landbank ATM cards sa mga estudyante ug ang mga scholar ang mobayad mismo sa UC-METC alang sa applicable fees.

Gipahinumdom sab ni Go sa publiko nga limitado sa panahon ang programa.

Nipasidaan siya nga ang slots nga dili mapuno mahimong moresulta sa pagbalik sa wala magamit nga pundo ngadto sa gobiyerno.

Giklaro niya nga kon pananglitan, 1,000 ra ka slots ang mapuno, dawaton gihapon sa UC kadtong mga estudyante, apan wala nay dugang slots ang idugang alang sa sunod nga school year.

Kini nagpasabot nga 1,000 ra ka scholars ang makapadayon sulod sa program cycle.

Si UC Director for Technical Education Dennis Samar niingon nga ang unibersidad nag-aplay alang sa programa kaniadtong 2024 ug giaprobahan sa Tesda niadtong Agusto 29, 2024, human gisumiter sa UC ang iyang absorptive capacity alang sa 2024 ug 2025.

Giisyu sa Tesda ang Notice to Proceed niadtong Nobiyembre 28, 2025, ug opisyal nga gihatag ngadto sa UC pagka Disyembre 4, 2025.

Ang scholarship abli alang sa mga Senior High School graduates gikan sa 2023 ug sa miagi pa, mga ALS completers, mga high school graduates ubos sa old curriculum, ug mga college undergraduates.

Kinahanglan isumite sa mga aplikante ang original Form 137 o Form 138, Certificate of Good Moral Character, ug PSA-issued birth certificate

Ang mga requirements mahimong isumiter direkta sa UC METC nga modawat og applications Lunes hangtod Biyernes ug half-day sa Sabado. / CDF