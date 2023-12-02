Ulo ni Tatum miinit

Nakamaniho gihapon og kadaugan ang Boston Celtics bisan napalagpot ang superstar nga si Jayson Tatum tungod sa ikaduhang technical foul niini sa uwahing bahin sa third quarter.

Ang Celtics nitibugsok sa ilang conference rival Philadelphia 76ers, 125-119, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game sa TD Garden sa Sabado, Disyembre 2, 2023 (RP time).

Na-eject ang pambato sa Celtics sa uwahing segundos sa third quarter tungod sa pagreklamo niini sa referees human kini tawagi og offensive foul sa iyang paglusot batok sa depensa ni Robert Covington.

Nireklamo si Tatum samtang nisuway pagpugong kaniya ang coaches sa Celtics. Pagduol niya sa referees’ huddle didto na gitawagan og technical foul. Si Tatum nakakuha sa iyang unang technical foul sa first half.

Nigawas kini sa korte bitbit ang 21 puntos.

“They were ready. They were ready to throw me out,” matod niini. “Did I cuss? No, I didn’t. ... I was shocked. They always say, ‘Get your money’s worth. You’re going to get fined.’ I definitely did not get my money’s worth.”

Samtang si Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla niingon nga wa siya’y problema sa gipakita nga pagsupak ni Tatum sa tawag sa referees.

“I actually like it,” saysay Mazzulla. “I think some of that is important. Obviously, you don’t want it to get in the way of winning. But I think that type of passion and caring, I’d err on the side of I’d rather see that than nothing at all.”

Sa pag-review sa maong play, gi-upgrade sa referees ang tawag ngadto sa Flagrant 1; gipasulod ni Covington ang technical shots aron tablahon ang duwa sa 95-all.

“I thought I got fouled. I was trying to have a conversation about that play. It was as simple as that,” matod ni Tatum. “I wasn’t that (expletive) mad. Don’t put that narrative out there. I walked back calmly, I sat in my chair, got some ice. I was not mad. I did not throw anything. I watched the rest of the game. I watched us win.”

“Jayson continued to complain and was asked multiple times to head to his bench,” saysay pa ni crew chief Bill Kennedy. “He continued to complain about the foul called on the floor and overtly gestures toward the officials and was assessed a second technical foul.”

Si Jaylen Brown ug Al Horford miiskor og 20 puntos ma­tag-usa alang sa Celtics. Samtang si De’Anthony Melton mipuntos og 21 alang sa 76ers, nga miduwa nga wala gihapon ang top scorers nga sila si Joel Embiid ug Tyrese Maxey.