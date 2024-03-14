Umento sa allowance sa mga magtutudlo giratipikahan

Giaprubahan sa Kongreso kaniadtong Miyerkules, Marso 13, 2024, ang lakang nga nagtinguha sa pagdoble sa tinuig nga allowance sa pagtudlo sa mga magtutudlo sa publiko nga eskwelahan gikan sa P5,000 hangtod P10,000.

Si Senador Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson sa Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, nihatod ngadto sa plenaryo sa bicameral conference committee sa wala nagkauyon nga probisyon sa Senate Bill (SBN) 1964 ug House Bill 9682, o ang “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo” Act.

Kini nagpasabot nga ang maong lakang alang sa pirma ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“This victory belongs to you and to all the youth you embrace and enrich with your service,” matod ni Revilla.

“Our dear teachers have long waited for the passage of this measure that institutionalizes the granting of the teaching allowance. From the very beginning, we recognize their incomparable sacrifice and concern for our students whether inside or outside the school,” siya nidugang.

Ang allowance gamiton alang sa pagpalit sa mga suplay ug uban pang materyal sa pagtudlo.

Dili kini kuhaan og income tax, basta ang kinatibuk-ang kantidad sa mga benepisyo nga madawat sa mga magtutudlo dili molapas sa threshold nga gihatag sa code sa buhis sa nasod.

Matod ni Revilla nga ilang giila ug gipasidunggan ang kabayanihan ug pagkadili hakog sa mga magtutudlo sa pag-umol sa kabatan-unan alang sa kaugmaon sa nasod.

Gitataw sa senador nga ang Konstitusyon nagmando nga ang sektor sa edukasyon adunay labing taas nga gahin sa tinuig nga nasudnong budget.

Apan, ang mga magtutudlo sa publikong tunghaan ningreklamo nga dili igo ang ilang madawat kon itandi sa ilang katungdanan ug obligasyon.

“The role played by our teachers in life has been etched in history and the future of our youth. But this indelible mark of their role in society is in clear contrast with the susceptibility of the benefits they receive to be changed or, worse, to be revoked,” matod ni Revilla.

“This is the very reason why we are here today, to lend our voices to our dear Filipino teachers,” siya nidugang. /TPM / SunStar Philippines