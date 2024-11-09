Uniformed personnel patagaan og bugas ni Marcos

Gitugotan na ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ang pagpanghatag og hinabang nga bugas alang sa tanang military ug uniformed personnel (MUP) sa nasod.

Kini subay sa gipirmahan sa Presidente nga Administrative Order (AO) 26 nga nagtugot sa paghatag og 25 kilos nga bugas sa matag MUP nga aktibo sa serbisyo hangtod Nobiyembre 30.

Ang maong one-time rice assistance kuhaon gikan sa lokal ug participating farmers sa Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita or Kadiwa program sa Department of Agriculture.

Sugdan ang pang-apud-apod sa mga bugas sugod Disyembre 2024 hangtod Marso 2025, depende sa schedule nga gihan-ay sa National Food Authotity (NFA).

Lakip sa maong AO ang personnel gikan sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, ug National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

“The administration recognizes the vital role of MUPs in providing internal and external security, promoting peace and order, and ensuring public safety through the implementation of various programs and initiatives,” tipik sa maong order.

Ang DA ug ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) mao ang nagrekomendar sa maong one-time rice assistance sa mga MUP, "in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the country, to assist them in coping with the effects of the current socio-economic challenges, and to likewise provide economic opportunities for those in the agriculture."

Kuhaon ang budget sa maong rice assistance sa contingent fund ubos sa Republic Act 11975 o ang General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024. /PNA