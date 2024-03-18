‘Unity, hard work’ rason nga Team Cebu nangharos, Junior Idol Philippiines ‘24

Garbo nga gipahibawo sa Cebu Regional Director sa Junior Idol World Philippines nga si Prince Jehosaphat Amit ang kalampusan nga nakuha sa Team Cebu candidates.

Nidominar ang Team Cebu atol sa finals Junior Idol World Philip­pines 2024 nga gipahigayon sa Manila niadtong Pebrero 25, 2024.

Gipahigayon nga press conference niadtong Marso 17, sa Kwikspar Snack Bar, Escario St., Cebu City, gipresentar ni Amit ang mga ningdaug sa nagkadaiyang kategoriya.

Little Junior Idol World Ph 2024 Grand Winner- Nikolah Jayne Edir Lavadia

Miss Preteen JIWP 2024- Grand Winner - Nickoea Marie Whittaker

Miss Teen JIWP 2024 Grand Winner- Ma. Shaiya Oisha Diwa

Mister Teen JIWP 2024 Grand Winner- Jairus Fred Diaz Balucas

Miss Teen Heritage Gem pH 2024- Abba Nicole Comboy

Little Miss Gorgeous Universe Ph 2024- Jahmeica Athena Canonigo

Miss Preteen Gorgeous Universe Ph 2024 - Aranah Camiso Tuco

Little Miss Universe pH 2024 - Zharren Kate Colina

Miss Teen Universe Ph 2024- Samantha Nicole Camero

“The biggest edge (sa ubang competition candidate sa laing lugar) on why among nakakuha mi sa majority sa title, because of our determination not just mine but the determination from our candidates.

“They listen to all the advises... and thankful to people behind this success. Dili lang tungod sa akong hardwork but the entire team Cebu,” matod pa ni Amit.

Nangandam na sab ang mga kandidata sa ilang trainings alang sa umaabot nila nga international competition. / FVQ