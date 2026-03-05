UP midugang og MVP sa ilang pwersa

Nikuha og dugang pwersa ang University of the Philippine (UP) Fighting Maroons para sa ilang kampanya sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Gikuha sa Fighting Maroons ang NCAA Season 101 juniors Most Valuable Player (MVP) nga si Sean Franco of Arellano University.

Sa juniors tournament, ang 6-foot-2 player nag-average og 16.5 puntos, 9.8 rebounds, ug 2.7 assists. Iya pud gipangulohan ang Braves sa finals appearance.

Makaduwa si Franco sa Fighting Maroons sugod sa UAAP Season 89 ug adunay lima ka tuig nga playing eligibility.

Ikauban niya sila si Rey Remogat, Jacob Bayla, Gani Stevens, Francis Nnoruka, ug talented transferees nga si UAAP Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre ug onetime NCAA Finals MVP James Payosing. / RSC