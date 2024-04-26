‘Up & personal’ uban ni Atty. Oliver Moeller

Nakahigayon ang ‘Beyond The Headlines’ online news and public affairs program sa SunStar Publication Inc. sa pakighinabi kang Cebu-based lawyer Atty. Oliver Moeller via Zoom sa iyang instant fame nga nakuha human nahimong searchee sa dating segment ‘EXpecially For You’ sa noontime show nga ‘It’s Showtime’ niadtong Abril 6, 2024.

Siya sab ang napili sa searcher nga si Ms. Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

PROFILE

Name: Julius Oliver P. Moeller

Age: 32

Place of birth: Keil City, Germany

Address (current): Lapu-Lapu City

School:

• Elementary and High School – Marie Ernestine School, Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

• College – University of San Carlos, studied Bachelor of Arts, Major in Political Science / Bachelor of Law

• Post graduate studies – Master’s in Internet Law (Australia)

Profession:

• Lawyer (MN Law Firm)

• Certified fitness & strengthening coach

Gitug-an ni Oliver nga wa pa mo-sink in ang nahitabo kaniya human sa iyang pagsalmot sa ‘EXpecially For You’ nga dating game sa ‘It’s Showtime.’

“Actually, hangtod karon mora’g wa pa fully mi-sink in very overwhelming pero at the same time makalipay pud na nga ang ubang tawo nga nalipay especially your family, your friends nga makita nimo nga proud sila sa ako.

“They are happy for me and they are always there to support me, I think that’s the best feeling that I get out of this.

“Although, admittedly sometimes a bit nervous wa pa gihapon ko maanad karon na naay camera sa atubangan, but you know I’m happy that my family, my close friend my team sa Cornerstone are here, right by me to help through this,” matod pa sa abogado.

IT’S SHOWTIME

“A few days before the show, nakadawat ko og call from one of the producers of ‘It’s Showtime,’ nangita daw sila og searchee dire sa Cebu.

“They found my profile I was connected to them... mao to nangutana dayon sila pretty much on the spot ‘Would you be interested to join 15 – 20 mins ra ni nga segment?’ You just need to introduce yourself’.”

“Ako pud naghunahuna buanga wa pa gyud ko ka experience to be on TV. So, kanang bucket list nalang pud nako ‘okey suwayan lang nato, pagtan-aw nako sa akong calendar wala man sad koy schedule ato sa Sabado.

“So they decided to fly me out. I went, so yeah mao na ang nahitabo naabot ko sa Showtime,” asoy pa niya.

DATE

Sa dihang siya maoy napili ni Michelle Dee sa tulo ka searchee sa ‘EXpecially For You’ iyang gitug-an ang nahitabo sa ilang unang date.

“The first date went very well, getting to know each other, talking about showbiz, her like and my like, her family pud.

“We talked a lot about marine biology pud. Michelle told me that is something she is passionate about. She was thinking of pursuing.

“It just so happen pud nga akong papa is a retired marine biologist pud,” saysay sa abogado.

PERFECT TIMING

“Yes, I signed up with them (Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.) yesterday (April 24, 2024) we had a press conference actually in Manila, Newport sa Resort’s World.

“I’m as ready I’ll ever be luckily noh entering this at the later stage of my life as compared to many people in showbiz.

“Quick story pud Cornerstone actually reach out to me 12 yrs ago. When I was 20 yrs old the funny thing is kay kadtong panahona, wa pa ko kabalo unsa nang message request wa ko kabasa unsa to ilang message.

“So, a few weeks ago pag-reach out nila og balik, ang ilang intro message kay ‘Hi, we message you actually 12 years ago...’ pag scroll up nako tinuod gyud.

“Of course I’m flattered luckily, I guess the stars aligned kay admittedly when I was 20 years old, I can quite say nga ready ko para ani.

“Different naman ang atong level sa maturity now I’m 32 years old, abogado nako I feel the stars align for me,” tug-an ni Oliver.

Sa kalit nga kausaban sa naandan niya nga gimbuhaton, ilabi na nga nisulod siya sa showbiz, usa ray iyang sekreto aron makapadayon sa iyang profession, iyang daily regimen nga mag-gym ingon man sa entertainment, mao ang ‘time management.’

“Of course, I’m still a fulltime lawyer at the same time I’m doing this thing on the side sa Manila, if I’m fortunate enough to get many offers so, I guess time management lang gyud ta,” sey pa niya.

OPONANGON

Dugang pa ni Oliver isip usa ka Oponganon padayon siya nga mosuporta sa Lapu-Lapu City government human sa iyang courtesy call ngadto sa buhatan ni Mayor Junard Chan ug ang pakigtagbo kang Kongresista Cindi King-Chan.

Nisalmot sab siya sa bag-uhay lang nga natapos nga Ironman sports event sa Lapu-Lapu ug ang Reyna Bulakna Run habig sa city government.

“Their family (Chan) is actually a good friend of my family pud, always very supportive whatever promotion we can do for the city pud.

“I’m more than happy to support Lapu-Lapu City,” saad ni Oliver.

Maningkamot sab siya nga makatambong sa 503rd Kadaugan sa Mactan karon, Abril 27 sa Liberty Shrine, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City. / FVQ