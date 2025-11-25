US debut sa promosyon ni Pacquiao sold out

Gianunsyo sa Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) ning Martes, Nobiyembre 25, 2025 (PH time), nga na-sold out na ang mga tiket sa labing unang promosyon niini sa Amerika, nga gikatakda karong Dominggo, Nobiyembre 30 (PH time), sa Pechanga Resort Casino sa Temecula, California.

“Fight week is finally upon us, and we couldn’t be more proud of the event we’ve put together for our sold-out U.S. debut,” matod ni MPP President Sean Gibbons, nga napatik sa www.philboxing.com.

“Fans in attendance and watching on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Knockout are going to be very impressed by a talented group of young fighters who are looking to become the next world champion,” dugang ni Gibbons.

Sa main event, si Venezuelan Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) makigbatok ni American Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) alang sa inilugay sa World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight title.

Usa sa labing gikahinaman sa promosyon mao ang labing unang away isip professional boxer sa anak ni Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao nga si Jimuel.

Si Jimuel makig-away ni Brendan Lally sa co-main event. Mao sab kini ang labing unang away ni Lally sa professional rank. / ESL