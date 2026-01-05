US Embassy sa Manila gibantayan sa PNP

Gi-monitor sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang United States (US) Embassy, Manila ug ubang critical areas sa posible nga lihok protesta human sa nahitabong operasyon sa US military didto sa nasod sa Venezuela.

Matod pa ni Nartatez nga ilang tinguhaon nga magpabilin nga malinawon ang maong mga institusyon sa posible nga kagubot nga motumaw.

“We are prepared for any protest action and similar activities. Our police units, especially in Metro Manila and other urban areas, are monitoring the situation in their respective areas and ready to respond to any eventuality,” matod pa ni Nartatez.

Nasayran nga ang US military nilusad og lapad nga military operation didto sa Venezuela niadtong Enero 3, 2026, diin gihimo ang airstrikes ug ground action aron pagbungkag sa giingong narcotics trafficking ug criminal networks nga naglambigit sa Venezuelan government.

Gidakop si Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ug iyang asawa nga si Cilia Flores, ug gidala sa New York aron sa pag-atubang sa kaso. /