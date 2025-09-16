Usbaw sa sweldo sa GOCC employees giaprobahan ni Presidente Marcos

Gipahibalo ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. niadtong Martes, Septiyembre 16, 2025, ang bag-ong salary adjustments ug medical benefits alang sa mga empleyado sa government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Sa iyang pakigpulong atol sa 2025 GOCCs’ Day, niingon si Marcos nga bag-o lang niya giaprobahan ang Compensation and Position Classification System II nga magdugang sa sweldo sa mga empleyado sa GOCC isip pag-ila sa iyang administrasyon sa mga sakripisyo ug kontribusyon sa mga trabahante sa GOCC.

“Well-deserved naman… through their contributions, we have built infrastructure, expanded services, invested in communities -- especially those that have long been marginalized,” matod sa presidente.

“I have also approved the provision of a tiered medical allowance for GOCC employees depending on the capacity, of course, of the GOCC,” dugang niya.

Gidayeg sa presidente ang mga GOCCs nga nahimong lig-on nga tigtampo sa Bagong Pilipinas nga panan-awon, partikular na ang dividend remittances nga gigamit sa mga classroom, ospital, ug mga programa sa katilingban sa tibuok nasod.

Matod ni Marcos nga gikan sa 2011 hangtod 2013, ang pagtubo sa mga GOCCs nag-average og P36 bilyunes samtang niabot kini og P137.26 bilyunes sa 2024.

Hangtod sa Septiyembre, ang koleksyon sa GOCCs niabot na og P106.09 bilyunes nga nagpakita og mas lig-on nga performance ug pagdumala. / TPM / SunStar Philippines