USC sulod, USJ-R tagak

Nakasulod unta sa semi-finals ang University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) basketball college division apan human sa imbestigasyon sa liga kabahin sa kuwestiyunableng magduduwa sa Jaguars nga si Evan Jose Agbong, kalit lang nataktak ang Jaguars.

Human nasuta nga dili eligible si Agbong nga makaduwa sa liga, nakadesisyon ang CESAFI nga i-forfeit ang tanang mga duwa diin nakapakita og aksyon si Agbong.

Mao kini ang nahasulat sa memorandum nga gipagawas sa CESAFI nga pirmado ni Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr.

Ang Jaguars nahiluna unta sa No. 4 nga puwesto dala ang 7-3 nga rekord apan basi sa memo, matagak kini sa 4-6 nga baraha.

Nagpasabot nga ang No. 5 team nga mao ang University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors mao ang mopuli sa puwesto sa Jaguars sa semi-finals.

Ang Warriors ninghuman sa elimination round dala ang 5-5 nga rekord apan nisaka kini sa 6-4 nunot ning maong kalambuan.

Ang CESAFI officials pinangulohan ni Deputy Commissioner Atty. Boyet Velez nipahigayon og imbestigasyon sa kuwestiyunableng rekord ni Agbong nga gisumiter niadtong Oktubre, 2023.

“After conducting a thorough investigation on the eligibility of Evan Jose C. Agbong of USJ-R, we have found out that he is DISQUALIFIED from playing the CESAFI basketball tournament for failing to meet the eligibility requirement after we received his certified true copy of the school-to-school Transcript of Record (TOR),” tipik sa unod sa memo.

“Pursuant to Rule V.2.2. of the Cesafi ground rules and regulations, USJ-R shall forfeit all the games won that Mr. Agbong played in favor of their opponent specifically. Their won games against the University of San Carlos, Southwestern University, and the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College,” read part of the statement.

Sa semis, ikaharong sa Warriors ang No. 1 University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers samtang magsangka ang No. 2 University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ug No. 3 University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

Adunay twice-to-beat nga bintaha ang Green Lancers ug Webmasters ning mga sangkaa isip benepisyo sa ilang pagsulod sa top-two.