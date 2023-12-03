USJ-R player miangkon nga nanikas

Nagpadala og suwat ang kontrobersyal nga magduduwa sa University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars nga si Evan Jose “EJ” Agbong ngadto kang Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. aron mangayo og pasaylo sa sayop nga iyang nabuhat.

Sa iyang suwat nga adunay petsa Disyembre 2, 2023, giangkon ni Agbong nga edited ang mga grado sa iyang Transcript of Records (TOR) sa Liceo de Cagayan University nga iyang gisumiter sa CESAFI.

Gipasabot ni Agbong nga nahimo kini niya gumikan sa iyang determinasyon nga aduna siya’y pinansyal nga kita nga ikasuporta sa iyang pamilya ug sa iyang masakiton nga asawa pinaagi sa iyang hilig sa basketball.

“I admit that the Transcript of Records (TOR) I submitted to Cesafi from Liceo de Cagayan University contained edited grades. I deeply regret this action, which I undertook for a moment of desperation and poor judgment.” tipik sa suwat ni Agbong.

“My desire to join the league was driven by a combination of factors including my love for the sport and a specific need to provide for my family due to my wife’s health condition.”

“In this desperate state, I made the wrong decision to ask help from a friend who had a connection with the Registrar at the Liceo de Cagayan University to edit my grades. I acknowledge that this action was unethical and violated the trust placed in me as a student-athlete.”

Ang pagpanikas ni Agbong wala nilampos gumikan kay nasakpan kini sa CESAFI scree­ning committee nga hinungdan nga natagak ang Jaguars sa semi-finals nga nakasulod man unta kini kon ang ilang win-loss record maoy gibasihan.

Gipasabot ni Agbong nga bugtong siya lang ang adunay kalambigitan ning sayop nga iyang nabuhat ug wala’y labot ang USJ-R Athletics Office, Office of the Registrar, ug ang coaches nga sila si Melo Banua ug James Clifford Racines.

“They had no knowledge of the altered grades and only became aware of the situation when the issue came to light publicly, and I confess my actions to them. This was further verified by them only when the school received my official TOR,” dugang ni Agbong.

Matod ni Agbong, andam siyang modawat sa bisan unsa nga silot ang ipahamtang sa CESAFI ngadto kaniya.