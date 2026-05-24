Usyk limpyo gihapon ang rekord

Nagpabilin nga wa’y tatsa ang boksing rekord ni Ukrainian heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk human ang kontrobersiyal nga referee stoppage sa ilang World Boxing Council (WBC) title fight ni Rico Verhoeven sa Pyramids of Giza sa Giza, Egypt niadtong Mayo 24, 2026 (PH time).

Gitumba ni Usyk si Verhoeven sa ika-11 nga round, apan bisan nakabarog ang nauwahi sa 10-count gipahunong gihapon sa referee ang maong duwa sa 2:59.

“This fight was hard. It’s a good fight. I was just boxing. My right uppercut, bomb, thank you God,” sigon ni Usyk nga nisaka ang rekord sa 25-0, 16 KOs

Nahibulong si Verhoeven ngano gipahunong siya nga 1 ka segundos naman lang unta ang nahabilin sa 11th round.

"I thought it was an early stoppage, but in the end it's not up to me," sigon sa 37-anyos nga si Verhoeven. "The referee knows that we are almost at the end of the round, so or let me go out on my shield or let the bell go."

Sa gipagawas nga scorecard sa Ring magazine human sa away, duha sa tulo ka judges ang nitabla sa iskor 95-95, samtang ang usa naglabaw si Verhoeven, 96-94. / RSC