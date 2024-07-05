Utang sa nasod miabot na og P15.3T

Ang utang sa nasod misaka og 2.2 porsyento sa bulan sa Mayo, nga mikabat sa P15.35 trilyunes, matod sa Bureau of the Treasury sa Huwebes, Hulyo 4, 2024.

Ang departamento sa panudlanan miingon nga ang outstanding nga utang sa Nasyonal nga Gobyerno sa katapusan sa Mayo kay P330.39 bilyunes nga mas taas kaysa katapusan sa Abril.

Ang pag-usbaw tungod sa epekto sa bili sa local currency depreciation sa foreign-currency denominated debt.

Ang peso depreciation batok sa US dollar (USD) niabot sa P58.524 sa katapusan sa miaging bulan gikan sa P57.583 matag USD sa miaging buwan.

Sa kinatibuk-ang outstanding nga utang, 31.96 percent o P4.90 trilyunes ang external borrowings samtang 68.04 percent P10.44 ang domestic debt.

Ang internal nga paghulam kay P134.34 bilyunes o 1.3 porsyento nga mas taas sa Mayo, nga tungod sa P131.66 bilyunes nga net issuance sa government securities ug P2.86 bilyunes nga epekto sa peso depreciation sa foreign-currency denominated domestic debt.

“Since the beginning of the year, domestic debt has increased by P424.91 billion or 4.2 percent while [year-on-year] expansion is P854.33 billion or 8.9 percent,” matod sa agency.