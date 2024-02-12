Utok sa MSU bombing napatay sa militar

Ang giingong mastermind sa pagpamomba sa Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi campus nga dunay nangamatay napatay atol sa operasyon sa militar sa Lanao del Sur niadtong Enero, ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) nipahibawo sa Lunes, Pebrero 12, 2024.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang AFP miingon nga si Khadafi Mimbesa, alyas “Engineer”, usa sa giingong mga miyembro sa Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) nga napatay atol sa mga operasyong militar sa Lanao del Sur gikan sa Enero 25 hangtod 26.

Si Mimbesa ang amir o lider sa DI-Maute Group, matod sa AFP.

“Statements from a surrendered terrorist, identified as Khatab (Arsani Membisa), a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, have corroborated the initial information on demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing,” matod niini.

Ang uban nga napatay atol sa mga operasyon mao sila si Salman alyas Mikdad/Miqdad; Abdul Hadi alyas Hodi Imam/ Abday’n, kinsa giingong nag-assemble sa improvised explosive device (IED) nga gigamit atol sa pagpamomba sa MSU; Lacson Timbang alyas Abdullah; King Fahad Dalig Untie alias Muhajeer/Abu Khalid; Asnawi Mael alyas Hamza/ Asnawi; alyas Mauwiyah; ug alyas Mohaimen.

Gidayeg ni AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. ang tropa sa malampusong paggukod sa mga responsable sa pagpamomba sa MSU ug nanawagan sa mga nangahabilin sa grupo nga mosurender.

“Our troops will be relentless in the pursuit of those who will seek to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades,” siya niingon.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines will always be a catalyst for peace and assures the public of the military’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and security in Mindanao and across the country,” siya nidugang.

Ang pagpamomba sa MSU nahitabo niadtong Disyembre 3, 2023. Kini mikalas sa kinabuhi sa upat ka mga tawo, samtang pipila pa ang na­angol. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines