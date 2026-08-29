UV mosugod pagdepensa sa titulo

Mga duwa karon:

12:30 P.M - 2:00 P.M SCSC batok CEC (High School)

2:00 P.M - 3:30 P.M DBTC batok USJ-R (High School)

3:30 P.M- 5:00 P.M UV batok USC (College)

5:00 P.M - 6:30 P.M USJ-R batok CIT-U (College)

Ang University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers moarangkada na sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 2026 season diin mosulod sila nga 4-time defending champion sa collegiate level.

Unang engkwentro sa batos ni coach Gary Cortes mao ang ang University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors alas 3:30 sa hapon sa Cebu Coliseum.

Gidominar sa Green Lancers ang Cesafi basketball tournament sukad 2022 human sa pagkahunong sa liga tuig 2020 ug 2021 tungod sa Covid-19 pandemic.

Sa miaging season nakompleto sa UV ang tam-is nga 4-peat nga mao ilang ika-17 nga overall title sa Cesafi.

Sa ikaduhang duwa sa collegiate basketball, magtigi ang University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ug Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats alas 5 sa hapon.

Sa high school games, mag-abto ang San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors ug Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons sa first game, sundan kini sa Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves kontra USJ-R Baby Jaguars. / RSC