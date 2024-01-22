Veto ni Rama gi-override sa Konseho

Gi-veto ni Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ang pipila ka mga probisyon sa 2024 annual budget nga giaprobahan sa Konseho sa Dakbayan.

Ang mayor niingon nga ang mga butang “makadaot sa kaayuhan sa publiko.”

Apan gi-override sa Konseho ang mga veto sa mayor.

Si City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, vice chairperson sa budget and finance committee ug co-author sa 2024 annual budget ordinance, niingon nga ang samang probisyon gilangkob sa 2023 annual budget nga mokabat sa P50 bilyunes, apan kini gipadayon.

Unang giaprobahan sa Konseho niadtong Disyembre 20, 2023 ang 2024 annual budget nga P19,998,463,532.30 alang sa general funds ug P2,095,399,689.40 alang sa special accounts.

Apan kini giamendar niadtong Disyembre 27, nidugang og dul-an sa P4 bilyunes, hinungdan nga nisaka ngadto sa P25,833,177,745.20.

Usa sa mga gi-veto ni Rama mao ang defunding sa wala magamit nga capital outlay, nga matod niya supak sa daghang mga balaod.

Matod niya nga ang probisyon nga gitakda sa ordinansa nakalapas sa Section 322 sa Republic Act 7160, o ang Reversion of Unexpended Balances of Appropriations, Continuing Appropriations, ingon man Section 306 (d), ug Sections 24 ug 25 sa Government Accounting Manual for Local Government mga Yunit (LGUs) Volume 1.

Kini ug uban pang mga probisyon ang iyang gi-veto ug matod niya, “Thus, as local chief executive and lawyer, consistent with my duty to uphold the law, I hereby veto this section for being ultra vires as it is in contravention of statute.”

Si Rama, sa iyang suwat, niingon nga ang pagpatuman sa budget, lakip na ang nagkalainlaing operational nga aspeto sa pag-budget, evaluation sa trabaho ug pinansyal nga mga plano alang sa tagsa-tagsa ka mga kalihukan, regulasyon ug pagpagawas sa mga pundo, ug uban pang may kalabutan nga mga kalihukan nga naglangkob sa budget execution cycle, mao ang “eksklusibo nga gigamit” sa executive department.

“I respectfully register my veto to the foregoing sections which provide special conditions to the sourcing and release of funds for being post-enactment measures which are beyond the oversight function of the Sangguniang Panlungsod,” sumala sa suwat sa mayor.

“From the moment the law becomes effective, the legislature’s law-making role necessarily comes to an end and from there the executive’s role of implementing the budget begins. So as not to blur the constitutional and statutory boundaries between them, the council must not concern itself with details for implementation by the executive,” dason ni Rama.

Si Rama, sa hinapos nga bahin sa iyang sulat, nipasalig sa mga residente sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo nga ang 2024 budget ipatuman “sa tukma sa panahon ug transparent nga paagi.”

Si City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, sakop sa committee on budget and finance, niduso sa pag-override sa mga veto ni Rama nga gipaluyohan nila ni Konsehal Renato Osmeña Jr. ug Nestor Archival, nagkahiusa ang Konseho atol sa ilang regular session niadtong Miyerkules, Enero 17.

“The lined item vetoes the same provisions which are the safety nets we have put in place in order to safeguard the funds of the City,” matod ni Cuenco. (JJL)