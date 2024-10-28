Vic Loot: Motuo sa karma ni Garma

Sa unang higayon human dili mominos unom ka tuig, si kanhi Daanbantayan mayor Vicente Loot nitubag sa media bahin sa iyang nasinati sa drug war sa administrasyon ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Kini human sa pag-angkon ni kanhi Cebu City Police Office director Royina Garma nga dunay kasayuran sa pag-ambush ni Loot niadtong 2018.

"My family and I will be forever grateful to the quad comm headed by Cong Ace Barbers. Praying that this investigation will not end here but also to other regions of the country. There are as many innocent victims seeking for justice than Garmas and Leonardos who want to save their necks out there," tipik sa text message ni Loot sa SunStar Cebu sa Lunes, Oktubre 28, 2024.

"Mao jud. I believe in KARMA, not Garma unless remorseful and repentant na sya..." dason sa pamahayag ni Loot.

Si Sun Shimura, stepson ni Loot ug karon mayor sa Daanbantayan, nitug-an sa SunStar Cebu pinaagi sa text message niadtong Domingo, Oktubre 27, 2024, nga dili pa ulahi ang tanan alang kang Garma nga makig-uli sa Diyos ug niadtong naa sa ulahi.

“Those were very trying times for us in the family and we have already lifted it up to God for the people behind it,” matod ni Shimura.

Dugang pa niya nga hinaut nga mahatagan og hustisya ang mga tawo nga nawad-an sa ilang mga minahal sa kinabuhi sa mga pagsulay nga mga higayon.

“Including my innocent stepfather and us, his family, who was with him during that fateful day,” dugang sa mayor.

“We're moving forward and thanking the Lord each day for the gift of life,” dason niya.

Gitug-an ni Garma ang mga kongresista nga nag-imbestigar sa extrajudicial killings ug anti-drug war ubos sa administrasyong Duterte nga ang pag-ambush kang Loot ug ang pagpatay sa duha ka ahente sa PDEA kabahin sa anti-drug reward system.

Siya niingon nga daghang high-value target ang na-neutralize ug gipatay dili lang sa Cebu City kon dili lakip na sa kasikbit nga mga siyudad ug lungsod sa Probinsya sa Sugbo, lakip na ang pag-ambush kang Loot.

Gi-tag ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte si Loot isip drug protector nga naglihok sa amihanang Sugbo.

Ang kanhi mayor gi-ambush sa mga armadong tawo sakay sa puti nga van dihang midunggo ang iyang bangka sa New Maya Port niadtong Mayo 2018. / JPS